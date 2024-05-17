The Indian Embassy in Cambodia issued an urgent advisory on May 17 cautioning Indian nationals against accepting job offers in Cambodia without proper verification through authorized agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The advisory highlights the significant risks associated with fraudulent job offers, particularly those targeting job seekers for roles such as "Digital Sales and Marketing Executives" or "Customer Support Service" in dubious companies operating call-center scams and cryptocurrency fraud in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos.

“Indian nationals traveling for jobs in Cambodia and the Southeast Asian region are advised to be vigilant. Many fake agents, in collaboration with counterparts in India, are luring individuals to scam companies involved in cyber crimes,” the advisory stated.

“Employment should only be secured through authorized agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs of India.”The Embassy stated that some individuals are being recruited through agents in locations such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, and various parts of India. These agents conduct superficial interviews and typing tests, offering attractive salaries, hotel bookings, return air tickets, and visa facilitation, only to trap victims in exploitative conditions.Instances have been reported where Indian nationals are lured through Thailand into Laos under the pretext of legitimate employment, only to be trafficked across borders and held captive in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone. Victims are subjected to harsh working conditions, physical and mental abuse, and are forced to engage in illegal activities.“Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos does not permit employment, and Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals on such visas. Tourist visas should only be used for tourism purposes,” the advisory warned.

“Those convicted of human trafficking in Laos have faced prison sentences of up to 18 years.”