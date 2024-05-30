The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken decisive steps towards revoking the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, revealed MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday. This move comes in the wake of Prajwal Revanna's departure from India on a diplomatic passport, just a day before his implication in multiple cases of sexual assault surfaced.

Having already issued a showcase notice to Revanna, the MEA granted him a ten-day window to provide reasoning as to why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled.

The Karnataka government, having formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations against Revanna, has requested the revocation of his diplomatic passport. Consequently, Revanna is slated to return to Bengaluru post-midnight today, with an expected arrival time of 12:05 AM, May 31st.

His return coincides with his commitment to appear before the SIT on May 31st at 10 AM. However, Karnataka's Home Minister has asserted that if necessary, Revanna could be arrested upon arrival at the airport.

Meanwhile, public outrage has manifested in a protest march in Hassan, where hundreds have demanded justice for the alleged victims of sexual abuse by Revanna.

Amid these developments, reports indicate that Revanna had booked a flight from Munich to Bengaluru via Lufthansa Airlines, following the cancellation of flight tickets from Germany on two previous occasions.

In anticipation of Revanna's arrival, heightened security measures are in place, with SIT officials stationed at the airport. Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, affirmed that legal procedures would be initiated upon Revanna's arrival, as there exists a lookout notice against him.

In response to queries about tracking Revanna's location abroad, the minister emphasized the procedural complexities involved, including the necessity of Interpol's involvement due to jurisdictional limitations.