MEA summons Bangladesh High Commissioner over threat to Indian Mission in Dhaka

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, December 17 summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M. Riaz Hamidullah following reports of a security threat directed at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The diplomatic démarche comes amid heightened concerns triggered by recent anti-India remarks made by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. The political leader had reportedly warned of isolating India’s Northeastern states and offering sanctuary to separatist elements in the event of instability in Bangladesh, remarks that drew sharp attention in New Delhi.

Despite the tense backdrop, High Commissioner Hamidullah reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to maintaining strong and cooperative ties with India. Speaking at a Victory Day celebration hosted at the Bangladesh Embassy in New Delhi, he underlined the importance of peace, prosperity, and regional security in the bilateral relationship.

Emphasising Bangladesh’s youthful demographic, Hamidullah said the country remains focused on fulfilling the aspirations of its younger generation through stability and regional cooperation. “The entire nation of Bangladesh is committed to the aspirations of its people, particularly the youth. Our relationship with India is based on mutual interdependence, with a shared emphasis on regional prosperity, peace, and security,” he stated.

The event highlighted Bangladesh’s rich culture and heritage while commemorating its Liberation War and independence. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended greetings to Bangladesh on the occasion, marking the 54th anniversary of the country’s Victory Day and reaffirming India’s goodwill.

As part of the commemorations, both nations also participated in a symbolic exchange of war veterans. On December 14, eight Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and two serving officers arrived in India to attend Vijay Diwas events in Kolkata. In return, eight Indian veterans and two serving officers visited Dhaka on December 15 to participate in Bangladesh’s Victory Day observances.

The MEA confirmed that investigations into the reported security threat are ongoing. Meanwhile, both India and Bangladesh continue to maintain active diplomatic engagement, even as officials closely monitor developments amid the prevailing sensitivities.