The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) has opened media delegate registrations, inviting journalists and media professionals to participate in the prestigious event scheduled from June 15 to 21, 2024, at the NFDC-FD premises on Pedder Road, Mumbai.

As the oldest festival for non-feature films in South Asia, MIFF attracts filmmakers from around the globe, offering an exciting lineup of documentaries, short fiction, and animation films. This year, the festival expands its reach with parallel screenings in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Chennai, accompanied by red carpet events in these cities.

Registration Details

Media registrations, open until June 10, 2024, are free of cost. Interested media professionals can register at MIFF's official website. The registration process involves creating a login ID, providing personal and professional details, and submitting a request for a Media Delegate Pass. Passes will be issued after document verification and can be collected from the NFDC-FD premises on June 14, 2024, between 11 AM and 1 PM.

About 18th MIFF 2024



Initiated in 1990 and organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, MIFF has evolved into an international event. This year, MIFF will feature over 1,018 entries from 38 countries, with screenings in multiple cities across India.

The 18th MIFF promises a diverse selection of international films and exclusive events, including the inaugural Documentary Film Bazaar with a Work In Progress Lab, Co-Production Markets, and a Viewing Room. A special Animation and VFX pipeline workshop by a Senior Warner Brother animator will also be held. Other curated events include panel discussions, open forums, fireside chats, and masterclasses from top industry experts.

Press conferences and curated interviews will provide media delegates with opportunities to engage with prominent documentary filmmakers and artists. The festival aims to foster a dynamic exchange of knowledge between established and emerging filmmakers.