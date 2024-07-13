Media industry created jobs for 25 lakh people in India: Union Minister
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the media and entertainment industry's role in employing 25 lakh people and announces 'Waves' to boost job growth. The Waves Global Summit will be held with the International Film Festival of India in Goa to drive industry innovation.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the significant role of the media and entertainment industry in job creation, stating that it currently employs nearly 25 lakh individuals across India.
Speaking about the industry's potential during structural changes, he announced the establishment of "Waves," an initiative aimed at furthering job growth in this sector.
“Media and entertainment industry is a big source of employment, currently employing nearly 25 lakh people across the country. Keeping the role of technology in the industry in mind, and harnessing the opportunity created during structural change to create more jobs, Waves has been set up,” Vaishnaw stated.
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He also announced that the Waves Global Summit would be held in conjunction with the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The collaboration between IFFI and Waves is expected to drive growth and innovation within the media and entertainment industry.
"The Waves Global Summit will be held along with the International Film Festival in Goa. IFFI and Waves will together work for the growth of the media and entertainment industry," Vaishnaw added.
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