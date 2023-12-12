There has been an increase by 82 per cent in medical colleges in the country since 2014. This has been stated by MoS Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Pawar gave the data as a written reply to the Lok Sabha today. Pawar stated that there is an increase of 82% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 706 as of now. It was also stated that there is an increase of 112 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,08,940 as of now.

The MoS Health and Family Welfare also stated that there is also an increase of 127 per cent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 70,674 as of now.