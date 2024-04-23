A student from Andhra Pradesh lost his life after getting trapped in a frozen waterfall.

The student who went to the waterfall with four others, was 20-years-old.

Dasari Chandu, a second-year student of medicine in Kyrgyzstan was trapped in the ice of the waterfall after which he lost his life.

Dasari was from Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam and his father runs a sweet shop.

The incident took place on April 21, when the boy accidentally got trapped in a frozen waterfall.

Chandu's family reached out to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for help repatriating their son's remains. Reddy contacted Kyrgyzstan authorities, and the process to bring Chandu's body back to India is underway.