Meerut Police has been actively searching residences following the disappearance of Commissioner Selva Kumari J's dog.

In the last more than 36 hours, police have been knocking on doors and have so far checked in 500 homes searching for the commissioner's dog.

As per municipal records, there are only 19 German Shepherds in the city and the dog was one of them. Police suspect that someone has kept the dog at their residence.

According to reports, the dog, named Eco went missing on Sunday at 6 pm. Police officers and personnel who were stationed at the commissioner's home never gave up looking for the dog. They failed to find the pet despite tireless efforts.

The Municipal Corporation's animal welfare officer, Dr. Harpal Singh along with his team arrived at the Commissioner's residence at around 12 am. They took a picture of the dog and started looking for it.

Despite being searched continued overnight but there was no sign of the pet dog.

The beloved dog was not found, despite the search continuing all night

Reportedly, Commissioner Selva Kumari J claimed that she had no idea when or how the dog vanished. In order to find the dog, police also took the help of CCTV cameras as well.

According to some local media reports, the dog has been found.