Kerala-based animator and film programmer Arun Nura, who works basically on the metaphorical representation of life through his photographs, and designs including tribal culture on March 28, dropped some elegant men in a saree look on his Instagram handle creating a lot of sensations on the internet.

The AI-converted photos include Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Russia president Vladimir Putin, American singer Micheal Jackson, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, American actor Sylvester Stallone, US President Joe Biden, former US president Donald Trump, Liberty Einstein, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Check his recent photos here:

Some of his pictures have been going viral recently featuring sad superheroes. The photographs show how social standards defeat our inner superheroes in a sequence of scenes that are staged in Kerala.

He has picked superheroes with a distinct personalities and offers solutions to the issues facing Indian society.

The Kerala-based artist Arun Nura started off as an engineer in 2011. A few years later, he changed course to work as a film programmer for Osianama Cinefan at Liberty Cinemas in Mumbai.

Since then, his work has involved animations, photo manipulations, and freelance.