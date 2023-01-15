A spat erupted between the NPP and the BJP over the ruling party's allegation that census towns were included in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) programme intended to alleviate water shortages.

The on-stage squabbling set the tone for the public exhibition of coalition members' disputes during the foundation-laying event for the Mawpat Water Supply Scheme expansion.

The BJP dismissed the NPP's allegation as a bluff.

According to NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the inclusion of all census towns in Meghalaya under the JJM was pushed by the NPP-led administration to alleviate water shortages and meet escalating water demands.

The inclusion of all Census Towns in Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya as pursued by the NPP-led Govt. will curtail water scarcity & cater to the growing water requirements.



Urge team @jjmmeghalaya to ensure implementation of the works at the earliest. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 14, 2023

“The inclusion of all Census Towns in Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya as pursued by the NPP-led Govt. will curtail water scarcity & cater to the growing water requirements. Urge team @jjmmeghalaya to ensure implementation of the works at the earliest”, chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted on January 14.