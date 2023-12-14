Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, has expressed her disagreement with the concept of obligatory paid menstrual leave for female employees.

In response to a query by MP Manoj Kumar Jha in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Irani asserted that menstruation is a natural aspect of life and should not be viewed as a disability warranting special leave provisions. 'As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey,' stated Irani.

She cautioned that menstrual leave could result in bias against women in the workplace and added, 'We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation.'

Nevertheless, recognising the significance of menstrual hygiene, Irani announced the creation of a draft national policy by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This policy, formulated in conjunction with stakeholders, seeks to boost awareness and availability of appropriate menstrual hygiene management practices nationwide.

The Union Minister also emphasised the existing 'Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM)' scheme, which targets adolescent girls aged 10 to 19. Backed by the National Health Mission, this initiative aims to improve knowledge about menstrual hygiene through various education and awareness campaigns.

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