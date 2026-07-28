Meta restores PM Modi's Facebook video on NEET paper leak crackdown

Meta on July 28 said a technical error led to the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video on measures to tackle examination paper leaks, adding that the content has now been restored.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The video, uploaded on July 23, was briefly inaccessible on Facebook in the early hours of July 28 before reappearing on the platform.

The address was Modi's first direct message to Generation Z during the 36-day student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

During the video message, the Prime Minister assured students that the Centre would strengthen legal measures against examination paper leaks. He said the government was preparing stricter laws, including provisions for Fast-Track Courts and harsher penalties for those involved in such offences. He also stated that a draft law would be placed before the Union Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

Modi further said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students remained unaffected and reiterated that protecting the future of young people was a priority.

His remarks came as protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities intensified across the country, with students and opposition parties demanding greater accountability.

The Centre later introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing stricter punishment for offenders, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, higher fines and the creation of Special Fast-Track Courts to hear cases under the legislation.

The student agitation ended on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The government also reached an agreement with the CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk, which included withdrawing cases against protesters, ensuring there would be no police intimidation and introducing stronger legislation to curb examination paper leaks.

The controversy also dominated the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, where the Opposition repeatedly sought Pradhan's resignation and demanded a detailed discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue, leading to frequent disruptions inside and outside both Houses.