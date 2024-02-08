Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar. The announcement came on February 8, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to fortify the nation's borders.

Home Minister Shah stated the imperative of safeguarding internal security and maintaining the demographic composition of India's border regions adjoining Myanmar. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in alignment with this vision, has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR.

The Free Movement Regime, which facilitated unrestricted movement of people within designated areas along the India-Myanmar border, has been a subject of scrutiny due to concerns regarding security threats and demographic shifts.

Amit Shah took to the microblogging platform X to underscore Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve in securing the nation's borders. This move aligns with the broader strategy of fortifying India's frontier regions and ensuring robust mechanisms for border management.