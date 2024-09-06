The Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) committee held a meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to review and monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to officials.

Headed by Ravi Gandhi, ADG, BSF (Eastern Command), the meeting was attended by all members, including members from the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

During the meeting, officials discussed the progress of various communications with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and status of safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.

Both the Border Guarding Forces have had around 722 border meetings at various levels since August 12, 2024. They have also carried out 1367 simultaneous coordinating patrolling (SCP) in vulnerable border patches in the area of responsibility of Eastern Command.

During these border meetings, BGB officials were asked to prevent infiltration into India. Meanwhile, BGB during meetings, assured to take all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

Officials of both forces are in constant contact and sharing information on various operational matters on a real-time basis.

BSF has also been holding village coordination meetings with the Indian villagers residing along the international border to make them aware of the prevalent situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.

A total of 614 such meetings have been held in the last 15 days in the AOR of Eastern Command, where villagers have very warmly responded.