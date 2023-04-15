In a landmark decision, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given a historic approval to conduct the Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. This landmark decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah to encourage the participation of local youth in the CAPF and promote regional languages.

The question paper for the Constable (General Duty) examination will now be available in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani languages, apart from Hindi and English. The decision will provide an opportunity for lakhs of aspirants to take the examination in their mother tongue or regional language, enhancing their chances of selection.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission will sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages. The Constable GD examination, which is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, attracts candidates from across the country. The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 01, 2024, onwards.

The states and Union Territory governments are expected to launch a widespread campaign to encourage local youths to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in large numbers to make a career serving the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, is fully committed to encouraging the use and development of regional languages.