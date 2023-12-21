The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has tasked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with conducting a comprehensive survey for the regular deployment of CISF personnel in the Security Wing and Fire Wing at Parliament premises and its associated buildings.

The directive, conveyed through an official communication dated December 20, 2023 (F.No. II-27011/48/2020/PF.II), marks a significant step towards reinforcing security protocols and ensuring the safety of the parliamentary complex.

The MHA's "In-Principle" approval sets the stage for the creation of a joint survey board, entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating the need for a sustained CISF presence in both the Security Wing and Fire Wing. Heading the board is Shri Ajay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CISF Unit CGBS, New Delhi, serving as the Presiding Officer.

To ensure a thorough and well-rounded assessment, the MHA has urged the inclusion of other board members with technical expertise. Notably, an officer from the CISF Fire Wing is expected to be detailed, in consultation with the Fire Directorate, to address fire safety concerns.

The joint survey board is directed to adhere to established guidelines and instructions for conducting surveys, working in tandem with representatives from the Parliament Secretariat. The MHA emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive evaluation in line with Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and fire safety norms.

Upon completion of the survey, the board is required to submit duly completed reports in duplicate, encompassing both the Security and Fire Wings.