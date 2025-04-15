The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been briefed on a preliminary investigation into the recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, which points to the suspected involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants, according to official sources.

Initial findings also indicate that the miscreants may have received support from certain local political figures during the early stages of the unrest. However, their activities reportedly escalated beyond the control of those who aided them.

In light of the developments, the MHA is maintaining heightened vigilance over Murshidabad and other sensitive districts in West Bengal.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a high-level conversation on Saturday with the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, assuring full support from the Centre. He advised the state administration to intensify surveillance in vulnerable areas and implement necessary measures to restore normalcy promptly.