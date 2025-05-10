In a move aimed at preventing public panic and maintaining operational discipline, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all media outlets to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Siren sounds in their programming, except for authorized community awareness initiatives.

The advisory, issued on Friday, comes amid growing concerns over the inappropriate use of emergency signals in entertainment and news broadcasts.



In a parallel development to strengthen aviation security across the nation, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an Official Memorandum (OM) dated May 9, 2025, temporarily expanding the scope of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at civil airports.



As per the memorandum, the CISF Aviation Security Group (ASG) will now also provide security cover for cargo operations and oversee the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS).

A CISF spokesperson confirmed that all airports under its cover have already implemented this enhanced security framework. The latest directive marks a significant policy shift, as CISF’s role previously did not explicitly include the direct security screening of cargo and hold baggage systems.

The augmentation of CISF duties is intended to introduce an additional layer of security checks, thereby fortifying aviation security across India’s airport infrastructure.