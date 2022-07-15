The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked at No. 1 while the Digital Police Portal has been placed at 2 under the Central Ministry Ministries Portal.

A National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with its knowledge partners, NASSCOM and KPMG in 2021.

As per a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the assessment is intended to improve the effectiveness of States/Union Territories and the Central Government in delivery of their online services to the citizens.

“In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent Ministry/Department’s portal. In respect of MHA, the Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) was shortlisted for the evaluation under the Services Portal” it is said.

The main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs was shortlisted as the parent Ministry portal for evaluation.

All Government portals that were evaluated were divided into two main categories-States/Union Territories/Central Ministry portal, State/Union Territory/ Central Ministry Services Portals.

There were four main parameters of assessment:-Accessibility, Content Availability, Ease of Use and Information Security, Privacy for Central Ministry Portals

As per Press Information Bureau (PIB), an additional three parameters were also used for the Central Ministry Services Portals - End Service Delivery, Integrated Service Delivery and Status and Request Tracking.