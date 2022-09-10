The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought report from the Telangana government on the alleged security breach in Hyderabad yesterday.

The MHA has sought a response from the Telangana Chief Secretary on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma facing physical hustling during a major political rally and the alleged mike dismantling by a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, identified as Nandu Vyas, who climbed onto the stage and confronted the Assam Chief Minister.

Soon after the security breach that was caught on camera, Vyas was taken to the Abid Road Police Station. However, he was released later in the day. After his release, the TRS leader targeted the BJP, and said, “During the rally, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma instead of talking about what he came for, whether he came for the election campaign or not, started unnecessarily bashing our Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao.”

Vyas was brought to the Abid Road Police Station shortly after the security breach that was recorded on video. He was eventually let off later in the day. The TRS politician took aim at the BJP after his release, claiming that "at the rally, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, instead of talking about what he came for, whether he came for the election campaign or not, started unnecessarily insulting our Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao."