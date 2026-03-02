MHA warns states of communal risks after US-Israel strikes on Iran

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has alerted all state governments to stay on high alert for potential communal violence in the wake of US and Israeli military strikes on Iran. In a letter dated February 28, the ministry highlighted "ripple effects" from the Middle East escalation, warning that inflammatory speeches at religious gatherings could spark domestic unrest.

State authorities must now track "pro-Iran radical preachers" delivering sermons that stoke tensions, the advisory states. It calls for stronger intelligence sharing and swift preventive steps to avoid law-and-order breakdowns.

The alert follows a joint US-Israel operation targeting Iranian cities and military sites, raising fears of wider regional conflict. India has urged all sides to show restraint while prioritising the safety of its citizens in the Gulf.

New Delhi officials worry that extremists might exploit global outrage to inflame local divides. Security experts note India's diverse society remains vulnerable to such triggers if not handled firmly.

The ministry's guidance mixes standard policing with targeted monitoring of rhetoric that could heighten communal friction at this critical juncture.