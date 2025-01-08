Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled plans for a $3 billion (approximately Rs 25,700 crore) investment to bolster the company's cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India. Speaking at a high-profile conference with startup founders and technology leaders, Nadella emphasized the transformative role AI could play in shaping India’s future. As part of the initiative, Microsoft aims to train 10 million people in AI skills by 2030, underscoring its commitment to empowering a skilled workforce.

Touted as the company's "largest expansion" in India, the investment is set to enhance Microsoft’s Azure cloud services, which already span over 60 regions globally with more than 300 data centers. Nadella highlighted that the expansion will focus on strengthening infrastructure in Central, South, West, and South Central India, with regional collaborations, including partnerships with Jio, expected to amplify the initiative's reach.

While Nadella refrained from providing a specific timeline for the investment, he expressed optimism about India’s rapid adoption of AI technologies. “India’s unique ecosystem of skilled programmers and leading tech firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro makes it a global leader in AI innovation,” Nadella remarked.



Nadella’s announcement comes amid increasing global interest in India as an AI hub, with visits from tech leaders such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CTO Lisa Su, and Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun. Microsoft’s commitment aligns with this growing momentum, aiming to leverage India’s human capital for AI-driven growth and innovation.

During his visit, Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Microsoft's role in advancing India’s AI mission, the India Stack initiative, and entrepreneurial aspirations. Sharing their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Nadella expressed his enthusiasm for deepening Microsoft’s contributions to India’s AI-first strategy. Modi lauded the tech giant’s ambitious expansion plans, reaffirming India’s readiness to embrace transformative technologies.



As part of its broader vision, Microsoft plans to extend its skilling programs to train 10 million individuals in AI by 2030. This builds on a prior commitment to train 2 million people by 2025, focusing on reaching underrepresented areas such as smaller cities and rural regions. Nadella noted that these efforts are integral to Microsoft’s mission to "empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more."

Nadella also stressed the global significance of AI investments, linking advancements in AI infrastructure to economic growth and operational efficiency. He described the current era as a "golden moment for innovation," positioning Microsoft as a key player in AI-enabled transformation.



This announcement follows Microsoft’s global AI expansion strategy, which includes an $80 billion investment in AI data centers this year. In India, initiatives such as the "Code; Without Barriers" program aim to train 75,000 women developers by 2024, reflecting the company’s commitment to building a diverse and inclusive AI workforce.

With its unprecedented investment, Microsoft aims to transform India into a global AI powerhouse, paving the way for innovation, skill development, and economic growth.