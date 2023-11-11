An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 struck Delhi on Saturday. The earthquake occurred at 3:36 pm.

Its epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in North district, said the National Centre for Seismology.

There was no report of casualty or damage to property.

Just days before, tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region and several parts of north India after an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck west Nepal.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) fall in Zone IV, which is considered a high seismic risk zone according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zoning map. Zone IV signifies a higher likelihood of experiencing earthquakes with moderate to high levels of intensity.