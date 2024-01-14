Former Congress leader Milind Deora announced his decision to part ways with the grand old party and join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shedding light on his move, Deora emphasized his admiration for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's governance and vision for the state.

In a comprehensive statement, Milind Deora highlighted his belief in the progress witnessed under the Shinde government, praising the Chief Minister's dedication and accessibility. Deora stated, "Eknath Shinde ji is one of the most hardworking and accessible Chief Ministers of the country. His understanding of the deprived sections of Maharashtra and his efforts to improve governance and infrastructure are commendable."

The 47-year-old leader also drew parallels between the changing landscape of Indian politics and its embrace of egalitarian values. Noting the rise of leaders from humble backgrounds, he remarked, "This change is making Indian politics better, and reaffirms our egalitarian values."

Expressing his inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deora affirmed his commitment to contribute to the visionary ideas shaping India's future. "I am inspired by his [Shinde] vision for a prosperous future for Mumbai and Maharashtra, and I aim to support his efforts. Similarly, Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji's visionary ideas for India inspire me to contribute," he stated.

Milind Deora also took a swipe at his former party, criticizing the Congress for sidelining him during crucial political decisions. Despite this, he maintained his loyalty to the Gandhi family and the Party over the years. "For ten years, I made every possible effort for the Party in various roles without aspiring for personal position or power," he asserted.

Highlighting his desire to work with leaders who value creative ideas and recognize his abilities, Deora concluded, "Eknath Shinde ji believes in my abilities and is a symbol of the fact that even impossible things can be possible with hard work."