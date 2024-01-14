Former Union Minister Milind Deora on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, hours after quitting the Congress.

Deora was inducted into the Shiv Sena fold by Eknath Shinde, who presented him with a saffron flag.

Earlier today, Deora resigned from the Congress while stating that the 55 year year old relation between his family and the Congress is finally over.

"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," Deora said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Speaking to reporters, hours after his announcement, Deoria said, "I am walking on the path of development."

Milind Deora termed his resignation as a "conclusion of a significant chapter" in his political journey.