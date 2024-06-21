Delhi Water Minister Atishi is set to commence an indefinite hunger strike in South Delhi's Bhogal area at noon today, advocating for Delhi to receive its full share of water from Haryana. The minister is pressing for the release of 100 million gallons of water per day, which she claims is being withheld by the Haryana government as reported by PTI.

Atishi announced her decision on social media platform X, expressing her frustration over the situation. "Despite all efforts, the Haryana government is not releasing the full share of Delhi's water," she posted. The minister's hunger strike is a dramatic escalation in the ongoing dispute over water allocation between the two neighboring states.

Before beginning her hunger strike, Atishi will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat at 11 am. She emphasized the importance of Gandhi's teachings on 'Satyagraha' (non-violent resistance) as a means to fight against injustice. "Mahatma Gandhi taught us that the path of 'Satyagraha' has to be adopted to struggle against injustice," she said.

The water crisis in Delhi has been a persistent issue, with the capital frequently facing shortages, especially during the summer months. The standoff with Haryana over water sharing has exacerbated the problem, leading to calls for immediate intervention and resolution.

As the hunger strike begins, all eyes will be on the developments and responses from both states, as well as the impact on Delhi's water supply.