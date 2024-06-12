Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently traveling to Kuwait following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions. The mission is to oversee assistance for Indians injured in a fire tragedy that occurred early Wednesday, June 12, in the southern city of Mangaf. Singh will also coordinate with local authorities for the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains of those who perished in the incident.

Having assumed office on Tuesday, Singh informed the media that PM Modi had convened a meeting to address the situation, emphasizing that immediate action would be taken. "PM Modi has called us for a meeting, and after that, we will visit Kuwait. Immediate action will be taken," he stated.

The fire broke out in a building housing workers in Mangaf. India's ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, has already visited Al-Adan Hospital, where over 30 Indian workers are receiving treatment.

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