The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken action against five prominent NGOs by revoking their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses. The decision follows a thorough investigation revealing violations, including the misappropriation of foreign grants.

The affected NGOs are CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI). The MHA's move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilization of foreign funds by NGOs operating in the country.