The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially declared notorious gangster Satwinder Singh, also known as Satinderjit Singh or Goldy Brar, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The decision was made through a notification issued on January 1, 2024, citing involvement in terrorist activities and associations with Babbar Khalsa International.

Goldy Brar, originally from Sri Muktsar Sahib City, Punjab, and presently residing in Brampton, Canada, is believed to have connections with the banned terrorist organization, Babbar Khalsa International. The group is listed as a terrorist organization in the First Schedule to the said Act.

The Ministry's notification highlights Goldy Brar's involvement in a range of activities that pose a threat to national security. Backed by a cross-border agency, he is accused of multiple killings, professing radical ideologies, making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom, and publicizing claims of killings on various social media platforms.

The notorious figure has also been implicated in smuggling high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosive materials through drones from across the border. These supplies were allegedly used to carry out targeted killings, with Goldy Brar accused of providing support to sharpshooters involved in these activities.

Furthermore, Goldy Brar and his associates have been accused of conspiring to disrupt peace, communal harmony, and law and order in the state of Punjab. Their alleged nefarious designs include sabotage, raising terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and engaging in other anti-national activities.

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (No. A-4588/6-2022) against Goldy Brar stating the international recognition of his criminal activities. Additionally, a non-bailable warrant dated December 12, 2022, and a Look Out Circular dated June 15, 2022, have been issued against him.