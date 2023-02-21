The consultative committee for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) held a discussion on the "Green Port and Green Shipping" initiative today in Mumbai. Various dignitaries, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Shantanu Thakur, and several MPs, shared their views on the initiative.

The Green Port and Green Shipping initiative is part of the Maritime India Vision 2030, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the port and shipping sector and help achieve the government's targets for making the maritime sector green and sustainable. Major ports have already implemented various activities under the initiative, such as promoting the use of electrically powered port equipment, alternate fuels like LNG/CNG, and renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and tidal power.

During the meeting, Sonowal said that the MoPSW intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60% of the total power demand of each major port, up from the current share of less than 10%. He also stated that the ports aim to reduce carbon emissions per ton of cargo handled by 30% by 2030. Furthermore, the MoPSW has identified and nominated Paradip Port, Deendayal Port, and V.O. Chidambarar Port for developing them as Hydrogen Hubs, capable of handling, storage, and generation of green hydrogen by 2030.

The Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways has undertaken green port initiatives in major ports, including acquiring equipment for monitoring environmental pollution, setting up garbage disposal systems, providing shore power to ships at berths, creating oil spill response capabilities, and increasing green cover within port premises. Cochin Shipyard Ltd., India's largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility, is also implementing various green urban mobility solutions such as electric ferries, autonomous zero-emission vessels, and hybrid tugs.

The MoPSW's green initiatives are aimed at bringing a green revolution in the sector, making ports cleaner and greener, which is also a key component of the "Blue Economy." These initiatives will create environmental benefits and balance investments and cash flow.