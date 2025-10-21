Minor fire breaks out in building near Rashtrapati Bhavan, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on Tuesday, October 21 afternoon in a building near Gate No 31 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, prompting a rapid response from emergency services, officials said.



According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze originated from domestic items on the ground floor of a two-storey building. The fire was reported at 1:51 pm, triggering the immediate deployment of five fire tenders to the site.



“The fire was brought under control by 2:15 pm,” a DFS official confirmed, noting that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.





Earlier, on October 19, a massive fire erupted at MP's apartment complex in Delhi's high security BD Marg. No casualties were reported during the incident.