Mirabai Chanu eyes Asian Games gold after historic fourth Commonwealth Games medal

Fresh from winning a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu has shifted her focus to the upcoming Asian Games, saying she now aims to win a gold medal for India at the continental event.

Speaking after returning from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Mirabai said preparations for the Asian Games have already begun as there is little time left before the competition.

"The Asian Games are very close, and it will be a very tough competition. My training has already started, and I want to win a medal of the same colour for India," she said.

The Olympic silver medallist lifted a Games record total of 190kg, comprising 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk, to win gold in the women's 49kg category. With the victory, she became the first Indian woman to win medals at four consecutive Commonwealth Games, having claimed silver in Glasgow 2014 followed by gold medals at Gold Coast 2018, Birmingham 2022 and Glasgow 2026.

Reflecting on her journey, the 31-year-old said every medal reminds her of the hardships she overcame.

"When the medal comes, we forget all the struggles. This medal is for India," she said, thanking fans across the country for their unwavering support.

Mirabai also credited chief national coach Vijay Sharma for guiding and motivating her throughout her career.

"I am very lucky to have a coach like Vijay sir. Whether I win or lose, he always motivates me and helps me plan for the future," she said.

Sharma praised Mirabai's discipline and consistency, describing her achievement as exceptional and said the team's primary focus has now shifted to securing a medal at the Asian Games.

Mirabai also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouragement and support towards Indian athletes.

She said she would be honoured if the government considered her for the Arjuna Award based on her achievements, adding that standing on the podium while the Indian national anthem played was an emotional moment that brought tears of joy.