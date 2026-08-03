Mirabai Chanu says injuries, weight struggles made historic CWG gold hat-trick more special

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu has said overcoming injuries, weight management challenges and intense training pressure made her historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal even more special.

Speaking after returning from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, Chanu said the journey to her latest gold medal was one of the toughest phases of her career.

"I am thrilled with this third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. I faced many challenges, ranging from physical issues and training hurdles to injuries. I was under immense pressure due to my body weight. Competing in the 48kg category is extremely difficult, and managing the weight while training is a huge challenge. But this is part of our life, and I faced it. Bringing home a gold medal for India after overcoming all those challenges feels like a massive accomplishment," she said.

The weightlifting star also said her focus has now shifted to the upcoming Asian Games, where she hopes to complete her medal collection by winning her first Asian Games medal.

Chanu created history in Glasgow by clinching her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, adding to her titles from Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. She now boasts an impressive resume that includes an Olympic silver medal, a World Championship gold and multiple international medals.

Reflecting on the reception she received after returning to India, Chanu thanked the government and fans for their continued support.

"Whether we win a medal or not, the welcome we receive on returning to India is wonderful. We are honoured and treated so well. It feels like a huge achievement for us," she said.

India finished fourth in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal standings with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. During the closing ceremony, the Commonwealth Games flag was formally handed over to India, which will host the centenary edition of the Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.