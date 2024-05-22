The Bangladeshi MP of the ruling Awami League, Anwarul Azim who went missing has been confirmed dead in Kolkata by the West Bengal Police, according to a Bangladeshi Minister.

Anwarul Azim Anar, an MP from Bangladesh's Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was missing since May 14. Anar, who arrived in Kolkata on May 11 for a medical related issue, maintained contact with his family until May 14, after which communication ceased.

Family members of Anar met with officials from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detective branch in the capital on Sunday. DMP Detective Branch Chief Harun-or-Rashid informed the media that they are collaborating with Indian officials to locate Anar.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.