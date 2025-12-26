India strongly condemns lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh, raises concern over minority safety

India on December 25 strongly condemned the recent incident of mob lynching targeting a Hindu man in Bangladesh, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressing grave concern over what it described as persistent hostility towards minority communities in the neighbouring country.

Reacting to the incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was deeply troubled by the killing and stressed the need for accountability. “The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA reiterated that India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on minorities and rejected what it termed a misleading narrative surrounding such incidents. Referring to developments during the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government, the ministry cited several reports of violence against minority communities. “We condemn the gruesome killing of a Hindu in Bangladesh. We have given statements earlier as well, rejecting the false narrative put out by Bangladesh,” the MEA said.

The condemnation follows reports of two separate lynching incidents involving Hindu men earlier this month, raising renewed concerns over minority safety and the law and order situation in Bangladesh.

In a related development, another incident of mob violence was reported days after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das. A man was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari’s Pangsha upazila on Wednesday night over an alleged extortion attempt, police said, as reported by The Daily Star.

The incident occurred around 11 pm at Hosendanga village in Kalimoha union, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar told reporters. The victim was identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, a resident of the same village.

Police said one of Samrat’s associates, Mohammad Selim, was arrested at the spot and two firearms were seized from his possession. Sarkar said police rushed to the area after receiving information and rescued Samrat in critical condition. He was taken to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2 am.

Police later recovered a pistol and a one-shot gun from Selim and sent Samrat’s body to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem. Authorities also said Samrat had at least two cases registered against him at Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

According to local residents, Samrat had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other illegal activities. He had reportedly returned to Bangladesh recently after staying in hiding in India and allegedly demanded extortion money from a local resident, Shahidul Islam. When villagers raised an alarm, locals gathered and assaulted Samrat, while his associates managed to flee.

The developments have coincided with heightened diplomatic tensions, with India summoning the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week over recent incidents in the neighbouring country.

The summons followed protests in Bangladesh after the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in separate incidents. Dipu Das was killed in Mymensingh district, triggering widespread criticism and renewed concerns over minority security.

Following the killing, Bangladesh’s Education Adviser CR Abrar visited Dipu Das’s family on behalf of the interim government, expressed condolences and assured support. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus also condemned the incidents, stating there was no place for communal hatred or mob violence in what it described as a “New Bangladesh”, and pledged strict action against those responsible.

The incidents have occurred amid broader unrest in Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, which sparked protests, vandalism and attacks on political and diplomatic establishments across several parts of the country.