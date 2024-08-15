A violent mob attack on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital late Wednesday night has led to the arrest of nine individuals. The incident, which involved extensive vandalism, occurred amid ongoing protests over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the facility.

The emergency ward and various sections of the hospital were left in disarray, with medical equipment and furniture extensively damaged. Police responded by deploying tear gas and resorting to lathicharge to disperse the nearly 50-strong mob, who had stormed the hospital under the guise of a protest.

The attack unfolded as part of the "Reclaim the Night" campaign, organized by women demanding justice for the murdered doctor. Despite the chaos, Kolkata Police assured that the crime scene remained undisturbed, and ongoing investigations into the doctor's death have not been compromised.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has criticized authorities for their handling of the situation, accusing them of negligence. The IMA claimed the attack was aimed at intimidating medical students protesting the doctor's murder.

Kolkata Police clarified that while the hospital faced significant property damage, including the ransacking of a police outpost and vehicles, the integrity of the crime scene was preserved. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now examining the affected areas and reviewing CCTV footage.

The incident has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee condemned the vandalism, urging prompt identification and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The body of the 32-year-old trainee doctor was discovered on August 9 in a seminar room of the hospital. A civic volunteer associated with the Kolkata Police, Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested in connection with the murder.