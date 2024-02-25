Mobile internet services have been restored in Haryana post Saturday midnight, following the government's decision not to extend its previous order of suspension till February 24.

The services, including mobile internet and bulk SMS, were initially suspended in the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11.

The suspension was subsequently extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, and 23.

Earlier on February 24, the Haryana government has further extended the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by a day till Saturday in the wake of the ongoing farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation, according to an official order.