In today’s time, there is hardly anything as traumatising as losing one’s phone. More than losing the phone, it takes a toll on the person to retrieve the lost data.

However, people need not worry much as it is possible to track lost phones. Even though it sounds impossible the government has now made it easier to track one’s lost phones via an online portal.

The government has now launched a new website that will allow people to access the whereabouts of their lost phones. The website is called the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in).

Further, it is important to note that in order to track the lost phones; people will have to have their IMEI number at hand. The IMEI number is provided in the box of the designated mobile set.

People will have to visit the Sanchar Saathi website and enter the details to register their lost phones. They will also have the option of blocking the old phone and the SIM card. However, once mobile phones are retrieved, people can unblock the same.

So far over 40 lakh fraudulent connections have been detected and more than 36 lakh such connections have already been disconnected.

"The launch of the Sanchar Saathi portal is welcomed by the Indian telecom industry, and congratulations are extended to the Government for initiating this citizen-centric initiative that will contribute significantly to the empowerment of mobile subscribers nationwide, as well as the enhancement of the safety and security of their mobile devices, " COAI chief Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar said.

Also read: PM Modi interacts with tribal leaders of Arunachal, CM Khandu calls meet ‘Historic’