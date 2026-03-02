MoCA activates emergency protocols, IndiGo announces 10 relief flights from Jeddah to evacuate stranded passengers

As tensions continue to disrupt airspace operations across parts of the Middle East, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has initiated high-level interventions to safeguard passenger interests and restore international connectivity. In a swift and coordinated response, Indian carriers have begun recalibrating flight schedules, while special relief operations are being mobilised to bring stranded passengers back home.

In an official statement, the Ministry confirmed that it is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation and its cascading impact on international flight operations, particularly long-haul and ultra long-haul routes. Airlines have progressively resumed operations via alternative routings that bypass restricted or sensitive airspace zones.

Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are currently underway to stabilise operations at the earliest. “Passenger safety remains paramount,” the Ministry reiterated, while directing airlines to maintain transparent communication with travellers and strictly adhere to regulatory norms concerning refunds, rescheduling, and assistance.

In a significant development, IndiGo has scheduled 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to various destinations in India on March 3, 2026. These operations, subject to regulatory approvals and prevailing airspace conditions, aim to facilitate the safe return of Indian nationals stranded amid disruptions.

IndiGo is coordinating closely with the Consulate General of India, Jeddah to streamline passenger facilitation and ensure orderly boarding and movement. The Ministry noted that additional capacity is being deployed wherever required to manage demand.

Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also conducting limited services, depending on operational feasibility and airspace permissions. Aviation authorities are in constant coordination with foreign regulators to minimise disruptions.

The situation was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha along with senior officials. The meeting assessed operational preparedness, passenger facilitation measures, and diplomatic coordination efforts.

The Ministry is working in close coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure a safe, structured, and phased restoration of normal services.

Passengers have been advised to check flight status directly with airlines before heading to airports and to rely solely on official sources for updates.