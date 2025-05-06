In a move to strengthen emergency preparedness and civil defence measures, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a "Mock-Drill" set to take place on May 7, 2025, across 244 border districts in India. This includes the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, Dooars and neighbouring districts of Sikkim. The exercise aims to assess the readiness of local authorities and citizens in handling various emergencies, including hostile attacks, natural disasters and other crises.

Raju Bista, Member of Parliament for Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for the BJP, has appealed to the public to actively participate in the drill. Bista said that these mock exercises are crucial for testing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, evacuation plans, and civilian training in emergency situations.

“The 'Mock-Drill' will focus on evaluating the preparedness of citizens in times of crisis. It will help assess how well we can respond to situations like hostile attacks, natural disasters, and accidents. These drills are designed to empower individuals with the skills to protect themselves and others in critical situations,” said Bista.

The drill will also involve testing provisions like blackout measures, the coordination of local authorities, and the training of civilians on the civil defence aspects. These measures are essential to ensure that in the event of an emergency, every individual knows what to do and how to assist others in need. It will also examine how well evacuation plans are executed and whether resources are effectively deployed to ensure the safety of everyone.

Bista urged the youth, in particular, to take part in the exercise, highlighting that their participation will not only help them learn valuable skills but will also contribute to creating a safer and more secure environment for their families, neighbors, and the community as a whole.

“As citizens, it is our responsibility to ensure that we are prepared for any unforeseen circumstances. The 'Mock-Drill' will help us understand how to react to various emergency situations. Your involvement will make us all stronger and more united, ready to face whatever challenges come our way,” he said.

The Member of Parliament also expressed pride in the diverse and resilient nature of the people of Darjeeling Hills, Terai, Dooars and Sikkim, stressing that such drills would not only strengthen local emergency systems but would also foster a spirit of cooperation and readiness across the region.

“The region continues to thrive because of the unity and diversity of its people. I urge everyone, from all walks of life, to participate and show that we are ready to handle any challenge that may arise. By taking part in this exercise, we will build a stronger and safer future for everyone,” Bista added.

The 'Mock-Drill' is an important step in ensuring that the communities in Darjeeling Hills, Terai, Dooars and Sikkim are well-prepared to face emergencies. Bista’s call for active participation is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of civil defence and emergency readiness, especially among the younger generation.