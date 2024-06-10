Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for the third consecutive term on June 9 along with 71 more ministers of the new NDA government.

Of these, thirty were inducted as Cabinet ministers, five as Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 as Ministers of State.

In Modi 3.0 Cabinet, many ministers retained their ministries, while others were given different charges.

Following is the full list:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in-charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

CABINET MINISTERS:

Rajnath Singh will continue as the Defence Minister.

Amit Shah retained the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Co-operation.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari retained the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has been allocated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been allocated the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Nirmala Sitharaman retained the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will return as the Minister of External Affairs.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been given charge as the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has been allocated the portfolio of Heavy Industries and Steel.

Piyush Goyal has been given the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan retained the HRD, Education Ministry.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), has been given charge of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) has got the Ministry of Panchayati Raj; and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been appointed as the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Dr Virendra Kumar was allocated as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu got the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Pralhad Joshi has been allocated Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Jual Oram has been given the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Giriraj Singh was assigned the Ministry of Textiles.

Ashwini Vaishnaw will retain the Ministry of Railways, and is assigned Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the Ministry of Communications; and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Bhupendra Yadav gets Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been allocated Ministry of Culture; and Ministry of Tourism.

Annapurna Devi has been allocated the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Kiren Rijiju gets Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Hardeep Singh Puri retained the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Mansukh Mandaviya has been assigned the Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

G Kishan Reddy has been allocated Ministry of Coal; and Ministry of Mines.

Chirag Paswan has received the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

CR Patil has been assigned the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE):

Rao Inderjit Singh has been allocated as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

Jitendra Singh has been allocated as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been assigned as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao has been allocated as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Jayant Chaudhary has been assigned as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Jitin Prasada becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Shripad Yesso Naik becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Pankaj Chaudhary becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Krishan Pal becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

Ramdas Athawale becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Ram Nath Thakur becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Nityanand Rai becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Anupriya Patel becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

V. Somanna becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry ofRailways.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

S. P. Singh Baghel becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Sushri Sobha Karandlaje becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Kirtivardhan Singh becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

B. L. Verma becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shantanu Thakur becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Suresh Gopi becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

Dr L. Murugan becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Ajay Tamta becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kamlesh Paswan becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Bhagirath Choudhary becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Satish Chandra Dubey becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

Sanjay Seth becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Ravneet Singh becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Durgadas Uikey becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Sukanta Majumdar becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Savitri Thakur becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Tokhan Sahu becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Harsh Malhotra becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Murlidhar Mohol becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

George Kurian becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Pabitra Margherita becomes Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.