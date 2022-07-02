Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the Bhartiya Janata party’s National Executive meeting. In the two-day meeting starting today, both the political and economic agenda of the party would be discussed.



Taking the twitter PM Modi informed about his arrival and said a wide range of issues would be discussed.

“Landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the @BJP4India National Executive Meeting. During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party.

Landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the @BJP4India National Executive Meeting. During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party. pic.twitter.com/fu0z0Xrt5Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2022



The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the national executive.



The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting is set to begin in Hyderabad today, with the entire city sporting a saffron hue from BJP flags and banners in preparation of the party's huge event.

Resolutions regarding the government's recent issues on a number of important subjects are likely to be passed. The BJP-led NDA government recently completed eight years of rule at the centre.

At the meeting, the party is also likely to hold discussions on the assembly elections due in several states in the coming months and early next year.

