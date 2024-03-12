The Modi government has declared the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) as an Unlawful Association under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), effectively banning it for a period of five years. This announcement marks a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X to announce the ban, emphasizing the government's commitment to rooting out terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat. The decision comes in the wake of mounting evidence pointing towards the JKNF's involvement in secessionist activities aimed at severing Jammu and Kashmir from India and supporting terrorism.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday accused the organization, led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, of engaging in unlawful activities detrimental to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country. The MHA alleged that JKNF members were actively involved in supporting terrorist activities and propagating anti-India sentiments, thereby fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government further accused the JKNF of undermining democratic processes by discouraging participation in elections and disrespecting the constitutional authority of the country. The organization stands accused of promoting, aiding, and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India through its anti-national and subversive activities.

Nayeem Khan, the chief of JKNF, gained notoriety in 2017 when he was suspended from the membership of the Geelani faction of the Hurriyat Conference. His suspension followed a sting operation by a TV channel, which purportedly showed him admitting to the use of Pakistani funds to finance the 2016 unrest in the region. Additionally, Khan has been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over allegations of receiving funds from Pakistan to fuel protests in the Kashmir Valley.