In a pivotal move signaling the end of an era, the Modi Government is anticipated to convene its last Cabinet meeting on March 13, just before the much-awaited announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While an official confirmation is still pending, sources within the government have hinted at the likelihood of this significant gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently orchestrated meetings of the entire Council of Ministers highlighting his commitment to collective decision-making and comprehensive governance.