In a scathing critique of the Modi government's handling of India's border tensions with China, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the administration of repeatedly absolving China of aggression against India. Ramesh's remarks come in response to the recent statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who asserted that "China has not occupied any of our land."

Ramesh lambasted the government, stating, "The Modi government has been raining clean chits on China for its aggression against India." He pointed out that this is the third such exoneration, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on June 19, 2020, and Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion on April 9, 2024.

The Congress leader condemned the government's stance as orchestrated, alleging, "Clearly, this is all orchestrated by the Super Sutradhar himself." He emphasized that these statements not only insult the sacrifices of Indian soldiers but also legitimize Chinese claims over vast swathes of Indian territory.

Highlighting specific areas of contention, Ramesh underscored China's continued presence in strategic locations such as the Depsang Plains and Demchok. He criticized the government's acceptance of buffer zones, which encroach upon areas previously accessible to Indian troops.

Moreover, Ramesh criticized the Ministry of External Affairs for its tepid response to incidents of Chinese aggression, citing a recent episode in the Chushul sector where PLA troops harassed shepherds near Patrolling Points 35 and 36. He lamented the government's pattern of weak reactions to Chinese provocations.

Accusing the Modi government of employing a strategy of denial, distraction, lies, and justification regarding the border issue, Ramesh asserted, "For four years, the Modi government has tried to cover up the worst territorial setback in six decades for India with its DDLJ approach."