Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 19 defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil amid US tariff pressure, claiming that subsequent tariff decisions vindicated the government's position and demanding an apology from the Opposition.

In a social media post, Sarma said Modi had prioritised India's energy security and the interests of its people despite pressure from Washington over New Delhi's Russian oil imports.

The Chief Minister recalled that the United States imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in August 2025 over India's purchases of Russian crude, taking the total tariffs on many Indian exports to 50 per cent.

“Modi Never Compromised,” Sarma wrote, arguing that the Opposition's allegations that the Prime Minister had yielded to American pressure were misplaced.

Citing estimates of India's Russian crude imports, Sarma said the country imported around 38 crore barrels between April and September 2026. He added that imports touched nearly 2.6 million barrels per day in June and July, while September imports stood at around 1.74 million barrels per day.

The Chief Minister also referred to the US decision in February 2026 to withdraw the additional 25 per cent tariff and President Donald Trump's subsequent move in October to waive the threat of tariffs of up to 100 per cent under a proposed sanctions framework targeting countries importing Russian oil.

Sarma said India had continued purchasing Russian crude while engaging with Washington through diplomacy, safeguarding its energy interests despite the tariff dispute.

He called on Opposition parties to explain their earlier criticism of Modi and demanded an apology for what he described as false allegations against the Prime Minister.

However, the February tariff withdrawal came after Washington cited India's commitment to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, alongside other commitments involving US energy purchases and defence cooperation. The latest October move, meanwhile, suspended the implementation of a proposed sanctions framework that could have authorised tariffs of up to 100 per cent; those threatened tariffs had not been imposed under that framework.

The developments have kept India's energy security, trade relations with the United States and its engagement with Russia at the centre of political debate.