All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) head, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can avoid major issues faster than a cheetah.

The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who arrived here after a two-day trip through Rajasthan, referred to the recent Varanasi court decision in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case as a "setback" and claimed that it violated the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

He also criticised the UP govt's decision to survey its madrassas.

On September 17, Modi's birthday, eight cheetahs from Namibia will be released into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

When topics like inflation or unemployment are brought up, Owaisi claimed the prime minister "moves faster" than the cheetah, meaning that Modi avoids them.

"When it comes to unemployment, Modi is far ahead of the cheetah. Modi ji is as swift as a cheetah when we inquire about China grabbing our area, he claimed. He is very quick in these matters, we are telling him to go slow," he added.

“Wo bolne mein bahut tez hain,” Owaisi said, implying that the PM can talk his way out of a tricky situations.

He also stated, alluding to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, "I am stating all this in a lighter mood so that the UAPA is not brought against me.

The chairman of AIMIM criticised a recent Varanasi court decision that dismissed a petition by the committee for Gyanvapi Masjid challenging the petition's legality and calling for daily worship of gods whose idols are displayed on the mosque's outside wall.

"The decision is disappointing. This might have a destabilising effect and open up other similar issues,'' he warned.

Owaisi referred to the National Register of Citizens scandal when he stated he had already labelled the UP government's move to survey privately managed madrassas a "little NRC."

"Why are only madrassas without assistance being surveyed? Why is there not a review of government, private, and RSS schools? he questioned.

The eight cheetahs will depart Namibia's capital Windhoek on a specially modified Boeing 747-400 aircraft, and they will then be transported by helicopter to their new home.