During a rally in Bikaner ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of favoring industrialists over farmers and highlighting critical issues of unemployment and inflation.

“PM Modi waived loans of 15-20 industrialists. That money could have been used to pay MGNREGA wages for 24 yrs”, says Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi held strong criticism as he pointed out PM Modi's decision to waive loans of 15-20 industrialists. He emphasized the staggering amount involved, stating that this money could have been utilized to pay wages for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for 24 years. This stark comparison drew attention to what he sees as skewed priorities in economic policies.

Furthermore, Gandhi highlighted what he termed as a historic anomaly: farmers paying taxes. This statement underscored his concern about the economic burdens faced by farmers and the need for fair policies that prioritize their welfare.

Addressing broader national issues, Gandhi lamented the apparent neglect of two significant challenges facing India: unemployment and inflation. He criticized media houses for not giving adequate attention to these pressing concerns, highlighting the disconnect between media narratives and ground realities faced by ordinary citizens.

Gandhi's remarks on the widespread concerns about economic disparities, job opportunities, and the rising cost of living.