A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat questioned if extremists from across the border were among those who committed violence in Manipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today alleged that there is a contradiction in words of Bhagwat and those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Baghel said the BJP government asserts that borders are secure under its rule while the RSS chief was pointing to role of external elements.



"On one hand, there is our Vishwaguru who says that Indian borders are safe. On the other hand, our Mohan Bhagwat says that external forces are involved in it. There are contradictions in the words of Modi ji and Bhagwat," said the Chhatisgarh Chief Minister.

Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the annual Dussehra rally in Nagpur on Tuesday, hinted at the role of external elements behind the unrest in Manipur.

“Meiteis and Kukis were living together for a long time there. It is a border state. Who benefits from such secessionism and internal conflict? Outside forces also benefit. Were people from outside involved in what happened there,” Bhagwat asked.

The RSS chief said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Manipur for three days. Who actually fueled the conflict? It (violence) is not happening, it is being made to happen."

"Which foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of unrest and instability in Manipur? Does the geopolitics of south east Asia also have a role in these events," he asked, while addressing the RSS Dussehra rally at Nagpur.

“When peace restoration is in sight, some incident occurs. It widens the gap between the communities. Who is behind the people who were doing such acts? Who is instigating the violence?” he asked.

The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding Meitei community in the state to the list of Scheduled Tribes.