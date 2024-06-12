Four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the state's first BJP chief minister on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony, held at Janata Maidan, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and chief ministers from various states.

Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath of office and secrecy to Majhi and the newly appointed members of his council of ministers. Among them were senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and Nimapara assembly segment debutant Pravati Parida, who took oaths as deputy chief ministers.

Majhi's selection as the Chief Minister was a surprise to many, as he was not prominently featured in the initial discussions of potential candidates. Despite the presence of over half-a-dozen other probable candidates, Majhi's non-controversial nature and strong connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) made him a fitting choice for the role. His extensive experience as a four-time BJP MLA and his strategic contributions to the party's Odisha campaign further solidified his position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, lauded Majhi's commitment to public service and expressed confidence in his leadership abilities. "Mohan Charan Majhi represents the spirit of dedication and perseverance. His leadership will pave the way for a new era of development and prosperity in Odisha," said Modi.

As a tribal leader, Majhi's appointment is also seen as a move to strengthen the party's connection with the tribal communities in the region.

Majhi, in his inaugural speech, emphasized his vision for inclusive development and his commitment to working for the betterment of all sections of society. "We will work together as Team Odisha to achieve our goals and ensure progress for every citizen of the state," he said.